Service structure of Rescue employees to be notified soon: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated five new Rescue 1122 stations established in Harbanspura near Ring Road, Shadbagh, the Walled City, Maraka and Kot Abdul Malik areas in the provincial metropolis on Monday.

He regretted the board meeting of an important institution like Rescue 1122 was not called despite the lapse of many years in the previous tenure and it was held in the tenure of the incumbent government after a passage of 15 years.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha, Secretary Information Raja Jahangir, Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer Commissioner Lahore Zulfiqar Ghuman and Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal, Regional and District Emergency Officers Rescue 1122 Lahore, senior officers from Rescue Headquarters and Academy, Lahore Press Club president, and a large number of rescuers and residents of Harbanspura attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the Punjab government had also approved 76 new Rescue stations across Punjab after which Emergency Services would be available in all tehsils of the province without discrimination. Motorbike Ambulance Service would also be established in all districts of Punjab, he said.

Usman Buzdar congratulated the residents of Journalist Colony and Harbanspura for the newly-established rescue stations. He also congratulated Lahore Press Club president Arshad Ansari who had requested to establish Rescue Station at Harbanspura. He appreciated the Communication & Works Department for the construction of all Rescue Stations in Punjab. The chief minister said that Rescue 1122 being lifesaving service was a ray of hope for the public. He lauded the services rendered by Rescuers. The chief minister said that when he chaired the first meeting of the Punjab Emergency Council, he was briefed that it was being conducted after 15 years that was mandatory to address the Rescue issues like service structure, regularisation and allowances. He announced that within a few days service structure would be notified for Rescue employees and allowances deducted earlier would also be restored. Usman Buzdar announced that the rescuers fixed daily allowance would be increased as per the analogy of police. He directed Additional Chief Secretary Home, Punjab to implement this at the earliest to facilitate the Rescue employees.

Earlier, DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed that Rescue 1122 had rescued over 8.4 million, saved over Rs450 billion due to timely response and professional management of over 150,000 fire incidents, and had become the first United Nations International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) Classified Team in South Asia.