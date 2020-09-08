Coronavirus claims two more lives in Sindh

Two more people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Sindh in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,025, the chief minister said on Monday.

Around 136 new cases emerged in the province when 9,384 samples were tested, raising the tally to 130,807, said Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily coronavirus situation report. The detection rate was one per cent.

So far, 1,055,050 samples have been conducted, resulting in the detection of 130,807 cases, which shows a 12 per cent overall detection rate.

Shah said that with the deaths of two more patients, the mortality rate stood at 1.9 per cent. Overnight, 55 more patients recovered, taking the number of recuperated patients to 126,268, showing a recovery rate of 97 per cent.

The chief minister said 2,114 patients were under treatment, including 1,783 in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 325 in hospitals. The condition of 158 patients was stated to be critical, including 18 shifted onto ventilator.

Of the 136 new cases, 63 belonged to Karachi: 20 reported in District South, 15 each in East and Central districts, seven in District Korangi, three each in Malir and West districts.

Naushehroferoze reported 10 cases, Thatta seven, Badin six, Umerkot and Ghotki four cases each, Khairpur, Sujawal and Shikarpur three cases each, Dadu, Jacobabad, Kambar and Matiari two cases each, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur one case each.