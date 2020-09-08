Civil society demands new census, regular audit of projects under Rs1.1 trillion Karachi package

The Rs1.1 trillion package announced by the prime minister for Karachi is a welcome sign for the city but what makes one sceptical about the package is the fact that the incharge of the new development programme are those who allowed the city to drown and who did not come to the rescue of the disaster-stricken people.

This was said in the resolution of a talk, titled ‘Why is Karachi, Pakistan’s megalopolis, an abandoned city?’, organised by the Karachi Citizens’ Forum on Monday afternoon at the Pakistan Medical Association House.

According to a statement issued, those who participated in the talk included former Sindh governors Kamal Azfar and Gen (retd) Moinuddin Haider, former Nespak chairman Asad Ali Khan, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry President Shaikh Umar Rehan, former MPA Mehtab Rashidi, Karachi Citizens’ Forum Convener Nargis Rahman, PMA Secretary General Dr Qaisar Sajjad and people who had been affected due to the rains. Apparently criticising the Sindh government and civic agencies without explicitly mentioning them, the meeting raised concern over the fact that those “whose response was a chorus of denials remain in charge of the new development programme.”

The participants also welcomed the formation of the Provisional Coordination Implementation Committee (PCIC) which included other stakeholders of the city besides three political parties, along with the landowning authorities of Karachi and the Army.

The speakers, however, said that it was not clear who would undertake the monitoring of the expenditures and if qualified urban planners and industrialists would be included in the public-private partnership for the projects under the package.

According to the meeting’s resolution, it was debatable whether the recent mess in the city was a ‘monsoon calamity’, being the result of a natural disaster. The resolution highlighted that the city’s infrastructure was already in a shambles before the rain and despite the early forecast of heavy monsoon rains by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, no appropriate measures had been taken by any of the city’s 18 civic agencies. The resolution stated that the Sindh government should have exercised its authority to compel the civic authorities to take necessary measures to work on the choked drains and encroachments. They lamented that warnings had not been issued and protective measures had not been taken to prevent and mitigate the effects of urban flooding.

The participants deplored the fact that the authorities had refused to send machinery to pump out water or rescue those submerged in 10 feet of water. They said the rescue work was carried out by NGOs and the Army and the ministerial entourages came when the roads had been cleared by non-official teams.

The resolution also recalled the Rs162 billion Karachi package that had earlier been announced by the prime minister, saying that till date it was not known how those funds were utilised.

“It is imperative that the utilisation of the funds of the present package are reported to the public and audited on a regular basis. Responsibility and accountability are an absolute must,” the resolution read.

The participants stated that if the PM’s Rs1.1 trillion package was meant to procure a meaningful result, a new census should be carried out in Karachi and the entry of new migrants in the city controlled. They also called for controlling land developers and land development in the city and elimination of ghost employees and foreign consultants.

The resolution demanded that eminent urban planners and architects, who had been working and advising for decades on the city’s fault lines, be engaged for the development package. It further demanded that the names and responsibilities of the PCIC should be clearly delineated along with the names of the monitoring agencies.

The other demands put forward by the participants included making the project development reports public, and including mangrove protection and measures against air and coastal pollution in the development program.