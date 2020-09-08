FIH, ITA join hands to combat doping

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has chosen International Testing Agency (ITA) as its partner to manage the entire anti-doping programme while the FIH will retain result management system.
After the FIH’s decision, the ITA will run its entire anti-doping programme independently. A four-year contract between the two organisations would mark the start of cooperation. During the transitional phase until the end of 2020, the ITA will only manage FIH’s out-of-competition testing activities but after the beginning of 2021 the ITA will take over the entire programme, which includes in- and out-of-competition testing, athletes’ blood passport administration, therapeutic use exemption management, risk assessment, tests distribution planning, whereabouts and compliance management.
ITA Director General Benjamin Cohen said: “The ITA is excited to welcome another team sport to the ranks of its partners. Hockey is a global sport with a long Olympic tradition. The delegation of its global anti-doping programme shows the federation’s commitment to fair play that means the FIH will benefit from the ITA’s expertise.”
FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “We are pleased to announce this partnership with the ITA as it is part of our continuing efforts to maintain an anti-doping programme for hockey around the world. Using this independent agency of experts will ensure the efforts to educate our athletes and maintain the integrity of our competitions.”