Senior players made me feel unwelcome: Arafat

LAHORE: Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat has hit out at the senior cricketers of his time for not creating a conducive environment for the youngsters in the squad.

During a chat on Kamran Akmal’s YouTube channel, he also lambasted the Pakistan selectors for favouritism in team selection. The former all-rounder was asked if he had any regrets at having not represented Pakistan as much as he thought he deserved.

Arafat recalled his ODI debut in the year 2000, with the Pakistan team having undergone a lot of changes after the poor performance during the Australia tour.

“When I made my debut in 2000, we had come after playing the under-19 World Cup in Sri Lanka. The Pakistan team had come back from Australia at the time and there were a lot of changes being made. They had dropped 5-6 players due to the bad performance,” he said.

He recollected making his debut alongside Younis Khan, with Saeed Anwar as the captain. “Even the captaincy I think Wasim Akram was doing it. In that match Younis Khan and another batsman Imran Abbas also made their debuts,” he said.

Arafat revealed that the senior players in the team created a vicious atmosphere in the dressing room, causing the youngsters to feel unwelcome. “The atmosphere was such, the senior players had an attitude, that you would feel that you are unwelcome in the team,” he added.

He said that he even felt like he was not playing for the country, as the youngsters were left to fend for themselves with no support from the seniors. “You would feel that you have come to an alien place where if you need to perform, you needed to do it yourself, you would not get any support at all,” he said.

Arafat acknowledged that he was a little unfortunate to have played in the era of Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood, two of Pakistan’s successful all-rounders. But he lambasted the selectors for not picking him when the two all-rounders were not in the team and instead opting for players who had hardly played first-class cricket. “But even when they were not there, other cricketers were fast-tracked based on someone’s liking, someone who had played two matches of first-class cricket or not played at all. I didn’t understand why I was not in their good books,” he said.

Arafat observed that he was only given a chance once in a blue moon and then also not given his full quota of overs. “I used to value domestic cricket and play the entire season and perform. Pakistan team used to play me in an odd match and even then they gave me 5-7 overs and then dropped me,” he complained.

Arafat also narrated an incident from his comeback match in 2005, when he was told that he would not be playing and was asked to go represent his domestic team instead. “I made a comeback against England in 2005. Before the Karachi match, the management told me that I would not be playing and said that my domestic team wanted me to play for them. “I felt very strange because I play domestic cricket for the entire season and when I made it to the Pakistan team, they were again asking me to play domestic cricket,” he said.

Arafat said that after he had refused to go and play domestic cricket, he was informed of his inclusion only at the last moment. “So I refused at that time and I don’t know how they played me in that match. There was no communication with me. In the morning when I played the match also, I was told at the last moment that I was playing,” he said.

Arafat said he bowled only seven overs in that match even though he was bowling well and had dismissed Andrew Flintoff. “There also I dismissed Flintoff and there was a catch dropped in the slips of my bowling but I got to bowl only seven overs. So I was never given a proper chance,” he said.

Arafat represented Pakistan in 11 ODIs, in which he captured four wickets. He also played 13 T20Is for Pakistan, scalping 16 wickets at an excellent average of 19.75.