Tue Sep 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

Waqar isolated for 14 days in NSW

Sports

Our Correspondent
LAHORE: Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis reached Sydney after the tour of England, where he will now spend 14 days in isolation under the New South Wales Covid-19 protocol before going home. Waqar, 48, has arrived in Sydney to meet his family after seven weeks due to Pakistan team’s tour of England.

