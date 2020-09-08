Younis sees Haider as upcoming star

LAHORE: Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has said that Haider Ali “is an upcoming star of Pakistan”. The 19-year-old smashed a 33-ball 54 in the third T20 International against England, which included five boundaries and two sixes, helping Pakistan win the match by five runs. Younis was so impressed with Haider’s performance that he said the youngster has a “bright future” and “the ability to play all formats for Pakistan”.