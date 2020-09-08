close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

Bodybuilding trials on Sep 20

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) will hold trials on September 20 to select the national team for the Olympia Amateur Event to be held in Italy in November. “The trials will be held in Lahore,” Sheikh Farooq Iqbal, President PBBF, told reporters. “All the arrangements for the trials have been made and instructions have been issued to all the concerned provincial and regional associations in this regard,” he said. He said the two-day event would be held in Italy from November 7.

