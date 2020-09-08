Waqar isolated for 14 days in NSW

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis reached Sydney after the tour of England, where he will now spend 14 days in isolation under the New South Wales Covid-19 protocol before going home. Waqar, 48, has arrived in Sydney to meet his family after seven weeks due to Pakistan team’s tour of England.