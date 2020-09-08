Supreme Court dismisses petition against PCB

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Supreme Court Judge Justice Mushir Alam Monday dismissed an appeal filed against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about live-streaming of Pakistan Super League (PSL). The petitioners had prayed to the Supreme Court to declare that fundamental rights of the petitioners and the citizens of Pakistan cannot and should not be violated by any means by the respondents (PCB and its senior management), by allowing betting in the sport.