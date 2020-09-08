close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

Younis sees Haider as upcoming star

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

LAHORE: Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has said that Haider Ali “is an upcoming star of Pakistan”. The 19-year-old smashed a 33-ball 54 in the third T20 International against England, which included five boundaries and two sixes, helping Pakistan win the match by five runs. Younis was so impressed with Haider’s performance that he said the youngster has a “bright future” and “the ability to play all formats for Pakistan”.

Latest News

More From Sports