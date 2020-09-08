Malan aiming to nail down spot in T20 team

LONDON: England’’s Dawid Malan says he wants to make it hard for the selectors to drop him through sheer weight of runs after another eye-catching Twenty20 innings against Australia.

Malan scored 42, putting on 87 runs for the second wicket with Jos Buttler, as England won the second T20 at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday by six wickets to seal the three-match series. The 33-year-old has an impressive average of more than 50 after 15 T20 internationals but is still not guaranteed a place in Eoin Morgan’’s side.

England, world champions in the 50-overs game, are vying with Australia for the top ranking in T20 cricket and boast enviable batting depth. Left-handed batsman Malan said holding down a place in the team was tough, with such fierce competition. “We all know how good the players are that hold those positions,” he said.