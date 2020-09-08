We’re on the right track: Misbah

LAHORE: Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah ul Haq said on Monday that the team had been losing T20 matches when he took over and several players had been out of form.

“When I took over we had been losing T20 matches. Shadab (Khan), Hasan Ali were struggling. But the way the team played against England we believe they are on the rise,” he said while talking to media here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

“We need to have longer-term solutions and invest in youngsters. We may not have got the desired results but hopefully we are on the right track,” said Misbah.

He said it was the biggest regret for him as a coach and for players as a team to lose the Test series against England despite having been in a dominant position in the first Test. Misbah said that the results should have been 1-0 in Test and 2-0 in T20 series in favour of Pakistan.

“Overall, it was a good experience and a great learning. There were several positives despite difficult conditions. The players had been away from cricket for three months due to Covid-19. We started from a scratch and despite difficult conditions, the team played positive cricket. Team bonding improved, we understood the players behaviour, which was also praised by England.

“The way we played and dominated in two T20s and the first Test, there are lot of positives and have several encouraging aspects. “Even with the inexperienced bowling we did well in difficult conditions,” he said.

On not playing Haider Ali in earlier matches, Misbah said that he plays among top three where Hafeez was playing good cricket. “We still have enough time to utlise these young players. The way we are playing at the moment, especially in T20s, we are on the right track. We need to show consistency. It’s a young lot and we are heading in the right direction,” he added.

About Babar Azam, he said that he has all the power as captain and he takes his own decisions. “In bowling we are trying to find the right balance. Amir is experienced, so we tried young bowlers on one end. If Amir was not there Wahab was.

“There is a need to find a right balance and till World Cup things will be clear for the final 15,” said Misbah. He rejected the impression that changes to the team were made after social media criticism. “We pick the best from the available lot. Naseem (Shah) and Shaheen (Shah Afridi) are the best of the lot available,” he said.

About former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, he said he was the second choice and continued to be in the management’s plans. About the domestic structure, he said he would discuss the matters with Nadeem Khan. “There should be an alternative to department cricket,” he said.