close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

Supreme Court dismisses petition against PCB

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

LAHORE: Supreme Court Judge Justice Mushir Alam Monday dismissed an appeal filed against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about live-streaming of Pakistan Super League (PSL). The petitioners had prayed to the Supreme Court to declare that fundamental rights of the petitioners and the citizens of Pakistan cannot and should not be violated by any means by the respondents (PCB and its senior management), by allowing betting in the sport.

Latest News

More From Sports