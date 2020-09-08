Hafeez refuses to sign contract offered by PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan veteran batsman Muhammad Hafeez has decided not to take the contract offered by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

It has been learnt that the batsma has informed the board which had offered 39-year-old a monthly contract of more than Rs 100,000. Hafeez will now be given a retainer contract in which he will not get salary but match fee and daily allowance.

PCB has decided that no player or official will be able to participate in any event without signing an agreement. Last year, some cricketers participated in the event without signing the contract. There will be separate contracts for cricketers and match officials from different departments. After signing the PCB contract, they will have to get the NOC of the board before accepting any other contract.