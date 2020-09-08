Aqeel terms Djokovic’s ugly act unfortunate incident

ISLAMABAD: Tennis player Aqeel Khan Monday termed the US Open incident an act that would continue to haunt world No 1 Novak Djokovic for the rest of his life.

On Sunday, Djokovic in sheer desperation struck the ball on the face of a line judge. The severe blow flattened the woman judge and after the required deliberation the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and US Open organisers decided to throw Djokovic out from the event.

“It was an uncalled for action on the part of Djokovic. It is really a big blow to his career as the incident would continue to haunt him for the rest of his life,” Aqeel said while reacting to the incident.

Pakistan No 1 said that he was in total disbelief to see a world’s top professional player making such type of blunder.

“Throughout the year, international players stay busy on the international circuit. They know that a court is completely covered by line judges to assure right status of every stroke. It was totally surprising as it was the opening set and sheer frustration on losing the serve at this point of time was totally uncalled for,” Aqeel said.

Aqeel also defended the decision taken by the organisers and ITF. “It was absolutely the right decision as such an action demands an appropriate penalty. The decision will shape players’ discipline for the rest of event. Every professional player would come out wiser from the event. No doubt the organisers have set a high standard for others to follow.”

Aqeel added that discipline and rules were meant to follow for all and sundry. “I am glad to see that for the ITF discipline is a must to do thing.” Aqeel was also expressed his unhappiness over Djokovic’s termination, saying that he had lost a very good opportunity to win the US Open.

“He was having good opportunity in the absence of leading players. He was playing fabulous tennis but sadly he has lost good chance of adding another grand slam feather to his cap.”