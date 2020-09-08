Australian newswire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: The Australian Associated Press launched a crowdfunding campaign on Monday as the newswire struggles with financial pressures just a month after it was sold off and relaunched as a non-profit. CEO Emma Cowdroy said AAP was facing aggressive competition from a new rival, NCA, created by News Corp after the Rupert Murdoch-owned media giant backed out of its role as the leading shareholder in the national newswire.