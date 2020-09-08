close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
September 8, 2020

China shows off Covid-19 vaccines for first time

World

September 8, 2020

BEIJING: China has put its homegrown coronavirus vaccines on display for the first time, as the country where the contagion was discovered looks to shape the narrative surrounding the pandemic. High hopes hang on the small vials of liquid on show at a Beijing trade fair this week -- vaccine candidates produced by Chinese companies Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm. Neither has hit the market yet but the makers hope they will be approved after all-important phase 3 trials as early as year-end.

