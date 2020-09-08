Georgia hosts drills with Nato

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VAZIANI, Georgia: Georgia on Monday launched large-scale joint military exercises with Nato forces as part of its longstanding bid to join the alliance, which has angered Tbilisi’s Soviet-era master Russia. Some 2,800 troops from the United States, France, Britain, and Poland will take part in the Noble Partner 2020 exercises held at the Vaziani and Camp Norio training centres near Tbilisi.