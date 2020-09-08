India overtakes Brazil with second highest virus cases

NEW DELHI: India restarted its city metro services on Monday after a nearly six-month hiatus as the vast nation overtook Brazil to become the second-worst affected country in terms of coronavirus cases, behind only the United States.

Despite warnings that it could eventually overtake the US, India has been steadily re-opening its pandemic-battered economy.

Masked commuters sat in mostly empty coaches and flashed victory signs to journalists early on Monday at metro stations in the capital New Delhi -- one of the most badly hit cities along with financial hub Mumbai.

Passengers can only sit on alternate seats, and after undergoing thermal screening. "There was no problems commuting in the metro. Social distancing is being followed and...people are using facemasks and sanitising," passenger Deepak Kumar, who took the subway to work in Delhi, said.

"For our lives to move on, we have to get out of our homes...so this is a good move by the government to start the metro trains."The resumption of metro services came as the South Asian nation recorded 4.2 million infections since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed.

It surpassed Brazil’s total, making it the second-highest tally behind the United States’ 6.25 million. India has also recorded 71,642 deaths, fewer than the 126,203 in Brazil and 188,540 in the US.

Many experts, however, say it is not testing enough people and not properly recording many deaths, meaning the real numbers may be much higher. Since August the country of 1.3 billion people, home to some of the world’s most densely populated cities, has been reporting the highest single-day rises in the world.

On Monday it reported an increase of more than 90,000 cases. Its caseload had moved past four million on Saturday, only 13 days after hitting three million. Delhi, a city teeming with 20 million people, recorded 3,256 new infections on Sunday -- its highest single-day spike in 73 days.

It was also the first time cases crossed the 3,000 mark during this period. Virologist Shahid Jameel, who heads the Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance, said the key factor to watch is the growth rate in infections, which he called "quite alarming".

"Over the past two weeks, the...average has moved from about 65,000 cases per day to about 83,000 cases per day, that is about a 27 percent increase over two weeks or about two percent per day," Jameel told AFP. India has been testing more than 10 million people per day on average, with plans to ramp it up further.

The Indian Council of Medical Research, the scientific agency leading the government’’s response, on Friday revised the testing criteria, allowing anyone to get a test without a doctor’s letter. Jameel said the move was overdue.

"This will uncover more asymptomatic people, who are the real source of this expansion in India. There should also be more testing in rural districts and villages, since over two-thirds of the cases are coming from there," he said.

The re-opening of subway services was part of an effort by the government to gradually restart economic activity after the strict lockdown imposed from late March saw growth contract by a record 23.9 percent in April to June.

Meanwhile, Morocco imposed a lockdown on Casablanca and shut its schools on Monday, the day they were supposed to reopen after summer, in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19. The new measures, which include restrictions on movement and a night-time curfew, would be in place for two weeks in the commercial capital, the authorities said a statement issued late on Sunday.

"We risk being overwhelmed by the virus," said Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb. "Therefore, drastic measures are required, otherwise the situation may get out of control in the coming days," the official MAP news agency quoted him as saying.

The country has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. It recorded 2,234 new infections on Sunday, a record for a single day, with 42 percent of them in Casablanca. The authorities blame the spread of Covid-19 on people’s failure to adhere to health protocols.

Casablanca, along with Marrakesh, had already been subject a series of restrictions three weeks ago, including beach closures and shortened business hours. Authorities decided on Monday to close educational institutions including primary, middle and high schools as well as universities.

That came after epidemiologists voiced concern over the health system’s capacity to respond to the crisis, and the additional risks posed by the start of the school year. All exits to major cities were closed from midday, with travel only allowed with "exceptional authorisation" issued by local authorities. Since detecting its first case in early March, Morocco has recorded 72,394 cases of Covid infection, including 1,361 deaths.