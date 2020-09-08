AL voices support for Sudan over floods

CAIRO: Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit stressed on Monday “full solidarity” of the pan-Arab organization with Sudan for facing the impacts of floods that led to “catastrophic and painful” losses of lives and properties.He instructed to send immediate funds to help the Sudanese government for overcoming the crisis and providing aids to the victims, according to the AL’s statement.

Aboul-Gheit also called for speeding a coordination mechanism between the AL and the Sudanese government for putting emergency plans at the developmental and relief levels.