Australian newswire

Tue Sep 08, 2020
September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

SYDNEY: The Australian Associated Press launched a crowdfunding campaign on Monday as the newswire struggles with financial pressures just a month after it was sold off and relaunched as a non-profit. CEO Emma Cowdroy said AAP was facing aggressive competition from a new rival, NCA, created by News Corp after the Rupert Murdoch-owned media giant backed out of its role as the leading shareholder in the national newswire.

