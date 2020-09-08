close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
September 8, 2020

Georgia hosts drills with Nato

September 8, 2020

VAZIANI, Georgia: Georgia on Monday launched large-scale joint military exercises with Nato forces as part of its longstanding bid to join the alliance, which has angered Tbilisi’s Soviet-era master Russia. Some 2,800 troops from the United States, France, Britain, and Poland will take part in the Noble Partner 2020 exercises held at the Vaziani and Camp Norio training centres near Tbilisi.

