Another small body

It seems we hear about the rape and murder of small children far too often. Such reports come in virtually every month, if not more often, and hundreds, or perhaps more are killed in this terrible fashion each year by culprits, who are worse than animals. Another case has emerged in Karachi, where relatives and neighbours of a small girl protested for hours on University Road after she had been abducted from a neighbourhood, raped and her body then dumped on a garbage heap in a black bag. Police are collecting DNA evidence and also trying to obtain footage from CCTV cameras. It is not clear why this footage is not available. After all, the purpose of setting up CCTV cameras was to make for safer cities. If this is not possible, there is little sense in setting up the cameras along roads. The relatives who continued their protest for hours have also set a deadline for the government to take action, and for some decision to be reached on who the real culprits behind the crime were. A neighbour of the girl, who was aged 5, has been arrested, but her family claims he is not the rapist.

Three days have been set as the ultimatum within which the government and the police must capture the actual persons behind yet another horrendous crime. In the meanwhile, what we need to consider is why such crimes take place and why they occur so frequently. One reason, of course, is a complete breakdown of law and order in our society combined with the breakdown of community life particularly in large cities, like Karachi. But stories of rape and murder involving small children have come in from everywhere, including villages and towns. There is also some sense of anger, some sense of frustration, some sense of bestiality in society, which leads to these taking place.

It is uncertain what the solution is, but one has to be found. Perhaps community watchdog bodies can be set up, to keep an eye out for persons in trouble and to guard against crime of all kinds, occurring in their neighbourhoods. Such neighbourhood watchdog bodies exist in other countries. We have one of the highest rates of crimes in the world, in Karachi. Something needs to be done, to stop it, and to check the brutal actions, which are committed by citizens on those who are helpless and completely unable to defend themselves. There must be action to seek justice for these victims, so that an example can be set for others.