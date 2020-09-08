Saving the birds

The Balochistan government allow people to trap quails or cranes and save their Kharif crops from damage. It is important to mention that under the Wildlife Act, 2014, hunting of cranes is banned. Despite these bans, many people travel to Balochistan to hunt rare birds. The wildfire authorities are helpless in front of these influential people.

My suggestion to the relevant authorities is that they should issue licenses to people for a few days during the two seasons of the year. This step would not only bar hunters from illegally killing vulnerable birds, but also help provide monetary benefit to the government.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai