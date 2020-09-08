close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 8, 2020

Essential items

Newspost

 
September 8, 2020

In our country, prices of essential items are not regularised. As a result, shopkeepers charge whatever price they want. Many companies also fail to mention the retail price of the product on its packaging. This allows shopkeepers to charge exorbitant amounts.

Many shopkeepers charge a high amount for the boxes of baby milk powder. Since baby milk is an essential product, the government is requested to ensure all baby food and milk products have retail prices printed on their cartons and boxes.

Mohammad Baseer Khan

Peshawar

Latest News

More From Newspost