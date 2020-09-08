Help for Kaccho

Kaccho is one of the flood-hits areas of Johi in the Dadu district. However, the area has been receiving little attention. In this part of Sindh, the nature of flooding is different. If there are moderate rains in Balochistan, rainwater descends from the Kirthar mountains range to the Kachho plain. The powerful floodwater gives no time to residents for evacuation. This is what happened last month when the Nai Gaj dam overflowed. Poorly constructed roads and other public infrastructure were severely damaged. Residents remained stranded for days. A dysfunctional early warning system and substandard material used in construction of public infrastructure multiplied the impact of disasters.

The majority of farmers who depend on floodwater to irrigate their land has suffered heavy losses. Powerful people who are always ready to take advantage of disasters have inflated the prices of seed. Farmers complain that a Rs8,000 sack of cluster bean and sorghum is being sold at Rs15,000. It is time the government supported small farmers. If farmers are not supported timely, thousands of acres of well-irrigated land would remain uncultivated.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi