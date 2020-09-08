Miscarriage of justice

A model court in Quetta acquitted Former MPA Majeed Achakzai in a hit-and-run case due to lack of evidence. However, the video of the incident went viral on social media and a majority of people have seen it. The court took more than three years to give a verdict that has shocked the entire nation.

Is there any justice in this judgment?

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

*****

It was surprising to learn that the video of the hit-and-run incident in which a police constable lost his life could not become sufficient proof for the courts. The courts acquitted the person who was guilty.

It is hoped that the Apex court will take notice of this injustice and overturn the decision and give relief to the family of the police official.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad