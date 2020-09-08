tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Even though checkpoint is installed for security purposes, such instalments in Pakistan are reduced to a nuisance and a major factor for severe traffic jams. There are so many checkpoint across the country without security officials.
The checkpoint near Tarnol, Islamabad – which is without security officials – is a cause of heavy traffic jams on the portion of GT Road that leads to Peshawar. One can witness long queues of vehicles on the road moving forward at a snail’s pace. The authorities concerned should take down such checkpoint to ease the flow of the traffic.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad