Coronavirus hasn’t gone away

Since the day the lockdown was lifted, everyone started to believe that the coronavirus has vanished from the world. There is no fear among a majority of people who are of the opinion that the virus never existed. They are not following the government’s guidelines. Almost everyone has stopped using sanitizers and wearing masks and gloves. Markets and food hotels are packed a large number of people. This attitude might create a disaster. The government should impose penalties on people who are not following SOPs. The situation in rural areas is more alarming as people there are less-informed about the issues relating to health and hygiene. For them, the authorities should start awareness campaigns to make sure that they’re also following SOPs.

Haani Mustafa

Karachi