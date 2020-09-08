Emirates refunds $1.4bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Emirates, the largest airline in the Middle East, said on Monday it had so far returned $1.4 billion in refunds to customers amid sharply reduced global travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Emirates reveals that is has returned over 5 billion dirhams in Covid-19 related travel refunds," the aviation giant said in a statement. "More than 1.4 million refunds requests have been completed since March, representing 90 percent of the airline''s backlog." The Dubai-based carrier posted 1.1 billion dirhams ($288 million) in net profit for the financial year ending March, up from $237 million the previous year. It was the 32nd straight year of profit for Emirates, but the sharp downturn in global travel in 2020 may result in a loss.