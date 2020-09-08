Debt without development

LAHORE: It is indeed appalling that the rulers are claiming their economic strategy was victorious even though workers continue to lose jobs, investors have sidelined themselves, and the country’s debt is ballooning without development.

Improvement in every economic indicator has impact on the lives of the people if it is not engineered. Increase in foreign reserves if genuine should bring stability in rupee.

Genuine increase in foreign exchange reserves occurs when exports are increasing, foreign direct investment is pouring in, and our remittances remain buoyant. In our case, exports have remained at their lowest in the past 10 years, while foreign direct investment (FDI) has been negligent.

Remittances though have shown robust growth till last month. Our reserves are in a comfortable range because of dollars loaned to us by friendly countries. The sharp and continued decline in imports has also eased the pressure on the reserves. However, it has also compromised our growth.

Decline in imports is commendable if it is achieved by curbing luxurious and unnecessary growth. But if the imports decline because of reduction in machinery import or lesser import of industrial raw materials it is injurious for long-term growth of the economy.

Our industries are operating on obsolete technology and there is a dire need to upgrade equipment. Only through more efficient equipment we would be able to compete globally and increase our exports. Decline in current account deficit and imports is meaningless if it is accompanied with decline in productivity as well.

Increase in revenues is another measure of economy moving up, if achieved without taking additional taxation measures. The two-year tax collection record of this government shows that the tax revenues stay put at the level that was left by its predecessors in 2017-18.

This is even though in the past two years, this government has burdened the electorate with additional taxes of Rs700-800 billion. On the other hand, the expenses of the state have increased sharply as fiscal deficit has increased from Rs1.3 trillion in 2017-18 to over Rs3 trillion now.

Increase in government expenditure is good if it is spent on development work. But the development expenditure of this regime is less than the amount spent by the previous government on development in its last year.

This means almost all the additional expenses were on non-development (simply consumption). How can an economy improve if the development expenditure goes down and non-development expenditure increase?

All the above economic indicators adversely impact the lives of masses particularly in an economy where inequality is constantly rising.

Abnormal increase in government expenditures also depicts loosening grip of the government on public affairs. Food inflation has been constantly rising during the two years tenure of this government.

It has proved helpless in controlling the prices of wheat even when the harvest was in full swing and now that two to three wheat laden ships have arrived in Pakistan. The government seems to have no clue as to where the hoarded wheat has gone.

In the same way sugar rates have gone out of hand despite a comprehensive sugar report that pointed finger to the culprits. The culprits are roaming free. COVID-19 was a tragedy that hit our country. Its spread was well managed by this government, but it had no control over the charges that COVID-19 hit patients paid the testing laboratories and private clinics and hospitals.

The prices of drugs effective in this disease also increased sharply, while many traders made fortunes on sales of face masks and sanitizers. There was no standardisation for these products as well. All this shows the loss of the state’s writ.

Last two years have been a period of broken promises and exploitation of the poor masses of Pakistan. Not a single house out of 5 million promised by this regime in five years was handed over to any person in two years.

Instead of the promised two million jobs promised by PTI, we saw over 1.5 million jobs evaporating from the market. Past government might have been relatively more corrupt (this government is also tainted with corrupt practices), but they were at least more competent.

The growth in previous regimes might not have reached the desired level, but it was never negative growth which we are witnessing in this regime.