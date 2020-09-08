Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee ended weaker against the dollar on Monday due to increased demand for the greenback from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 165.87/dollar, slightly lower from the previous close of 165.77 in the interbank foreign exchange market. In the open market, the local unit rose 10 paisas to 166.20 against the dollar.

Dealers said the rupee lost ground on the back of import payments. “There was a demand for the dollar, as some import payments were lined up today. Inflows were not sufficient to meet that demand,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

The US financial markets were closed for the Labour Day holiday. Traders; however, expect the rupee to remain range-bound with a slight appreciation in the coming days due to matching demand and supply. The local currency looks to trade around the 165 and 167 range. It’s unlikely to break this level at least in the near-term, as inflation is within acceptable range and the foreign exchange reserves are at the reasonable level. The current account is in the positive.