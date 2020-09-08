Euro added to Roshan Account

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has allowed overseas Pakistanis to open Roshan Digital Account in Euro as well, a statement received from Paris said on Monday. At the launching ceremony of Roshan Digital Account held at the Embassy of Pakistan Paris, on August 18, 2020, members of the Pakistani community in France asked for the facility in Euro also, in addition to rupee and US dollar. This request was conveyed to the SBP through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to which SBP has consented.

Overseas Pakistanis can find more information about opening Roshan Digital Account on the websites of various banks, including HBL, UBL, MCB, Meezan Bank, Samba Bank, and Faysal Bank, the statement said.