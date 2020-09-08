Gold rates down Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs600/tola on Monday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market dropped to Rs115,000/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs514 to Rs98,594. In the international market, bullion rates dropped $6 to $1,927/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs5,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. Silver rates; however, increased Rs10 to Rs1,360/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams also went up Rs8.60 to Rs1,166.