Lock&Stock launches in Pakistan

KARACHI: Dubai-based tech start up Lock&Stock, a free mobile application that encourages digital well-being of students, has started working in Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.

Lock&Stock incentivises students to keep their smartphones off to fight addiction. Students are rewarded with 1 ‘key’ for every minute they lock their phones and can use those keys to enjoy offers and discounts from food, leisure and retail brands; secure scholarships from top universities around the world, and apply for jobs and internships to organisations.

Since its inception in the UAE back in 2017, over 50,000 students have spent a combined 558 years offline. Lock&Stock Co-Founder and CEO Craig Fernandes said, “Digital addiction among students is on the rise with especially 16-18 year olds spending hundreds of hours glued to their smartphones. Our brand purpose is to improve the lives of students and we aim to fight digital addiction among students from around the world.”

The 23-year-old CEO got the idea while in an economics lecture during his time at the University of Iowa, back in early 2017. The application is programmed to track the amount of time a student spends away from their phone and blocks their social media notifications allowing students to focus on doing the things they love. Students compete among one another on a leaderboard and top performing users are given a weekly prize. The application also allows students to add their friends to a custom leaderboard to compete against each other.

While discounts and offers are a great incentive for students to keep off their phones, Lock&Stock launched a scholarships platform built into the application allowing students to access a network of over 400 universities from around the world.