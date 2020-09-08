Emirates refunds $1.4bln

DUBAI: Emirates, the largest airline in the Middle East, said on Monday it had so far returned $1.4 billion in refunds to customers amid sharply reduced global travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Emirates reveals that is has returned over 5 billion dirhams in Covid-19 related travel refunds," the aviation giant said in a statement. "More than 1.4 million refunds requests have been completed since March, representing 90 percent of the airline''s backlog." The Dubai-based carrier posted 1.1 billion dirhams ($288 million) in net profit for the financial year ending March, up from $237 million the previous year. It was the 32nd straight year of profit for Emirates, but the sharp downturn in global travel in 2020 may result in a loss.