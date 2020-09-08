China exports beat forecasts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China’s exports expanded more than expected last month, as key markets eased virus containment measures, official data showed on Monday, but imports unexpectedly shrank despite a push to boost domestic demand.
Overseas shipments have been hit less than feared by the pandemic, thanks to global demand for medical supplies. Exports spiked 9.5 percent on-year in August, the Customs administration said, much better than the 7.5 percent predicted on a Bloomberg news poll of analysts.
Economists cautioned; however, that a resurgence in new infections in some regions meant the outlook remained uncertain. Imports, which collapsed in May but have since improved, contracted 2.1 percent -- much worse than the 0.5 percent growth tipped by analysts. Monday’s data also showed that China''s trade surplus with the US surged by more than a quarter.