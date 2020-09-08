China exports beat forecasts

BEIJING: China’s exports expanded more than expected last month, as key markets eased virus containment measures, official data showed on Monday, but imports unexpectedly shrank despite a push to boost domestic demand.

Overseas shipments have been hit less than feared by the pandemic, thanks to global demand for medical supplies. Exports spiked 9.5 percent on-year in August, the Customs administration said, much better than the 7.5 percent predicted on a Bloomberg news poll of analysts.

Economists cautioned; however, that a resurgence in new infections in some regions meant the outlook remained uncertain. Imports, which collapsed in May but have since improved, contracted 2.1 percent -- much worse than the 0.5 percent growth tipped by analysts. Monday’s data also showed that China''s trade surplus with the US surged by more than a quarter.