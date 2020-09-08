Fauji Cement posts loss in FY2020

KARACHI: Fauji Cement Company Limited declared a loss of Rs59 million for the year ended June 30, 2020 translating into loss per share of Rs0.04, a bourse filing said on Monday. The company earned Rs2.824 billion with EPS of Rs2.05 in the year ended June 30, 2019. The company did not announce any cash dividend for the year ended June 30, 2020.

Arif Habib Limited in their analysis report said, “FCCL’s topline witnessed a decline of 27 percent YoY to Rs3.75 billion during Q4FY20 led by weaker retention prices as well as an 11 percent dip in dispatches to 705,000 tons (local off-take dwindled by 5.0 percent YoY to 700,000 tons).”

In FY20, topline depicted a decline of 17 percent YoY as lower retention prices offset the impact of a 2.0 percent growth in dispatches (3.09 million versus 3.03 million tons),” the brokerage house added.

During Q4FY20, gross margins of the company turned red at 6.0 percent (Q4FY19: 23 percent) amid revenue decline due to aforementioned reasons, rupee depreciation, and higher electricity tariff per KwH. Whereas, margins tumbled on QoQ basis from 3.0 percent in Q3FY20 owed to a 5.0 percent drop in sales and currency depreciation, which offset the impact of lower coal prices.

In FY20, gross margins fell to 4.0 percent vis-à-vis 26 percent in the same period last year attributable to weakness in topline, higher energy costs and rupee depreciation. The company booked a tax credit during the quarter of Rs118 million (on loss) versus effective taxation of 60 percent in Q4FY19 (deferred tax adjustment).