Withholding tax collection slides 18pc in July-August

KARACHI: The collection of withholding tax on non-cash banking transactions fell by 18 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year owing to improved compliance of income tax return filing, sources said on Monday.

The withholding tax has been imposed on persons making banking transactions other than cash, who have not filed their annual income tax returns and are not on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL).

According to data of the Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi, the collection of withholding tax on non-cash banking transactions fell to Rs1.05 billion during July-August 2020 as compared with Rs1.28 billion in the corresponding months of the last year. The collection of withholding tax on non-cash banking transactions declined by 11 percent to Rs482 million in August 2020 as compared with Rs543 million in the same month of the last fiscal year.

The withholding tax on non-cash transactions is applicable at 0.6 percent only on those persons, who do not appear on the ATL.

The number of return filers for tax year 2019 has increased to almost 2.75 million. The ATL for tax year will remain applicable till February 28, 2021 for the purpose of deduction of withholding tax under various provisions of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001. Sources said that the number of return filers will increase in 2019 as filing would be allowed till February 28, 2021 along with fine and penalties. The government introduced the withholding tax provision through Finance Act 2015 and a new Section 236P was inserted to Income Tax Ordinance 2001. The provision was aimed at increasing the burden on persons not filing income tax returns.

Previously, income tax return filing was mandatory for appearing on the ATL. But in the latest arrangement a person will only appear on the ATL if he files annual return by due date or after payment of fine and penalty for filing income tax return after due date.