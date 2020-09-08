Adviser anticipates months long economic recovery for Pakistan

KARACHI: The economy will take months to recover from negative fallouts of Covid-19 on the economic activity in the last five months of lockdown, finance adviser said on Monday.

Adviser to Prime minister on Finance and Revenue Hafeez Shaikh said the economy suffered in the last five months due to Covid-19. It will take months to recover with industrial activity and exports gaining pace.

“Government has ensured through policy and measures that no business entity goes bankrupt,” Shaikh said addressing a ceremony at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to mark the listing of Rs200 billion energy sukuk-II. “Government is providing policy and facilities to promote business activities, and it is now the job of the business community to come forward and play a due role in the economic growth of the country.”

The issue was oversubscribed by 70 percent or by about Rs139 billion against the targeted amount of Rs200 billion. The sukuk is a shariah-compliant debt instrument with 10-year maturity with semi-annual profit payments for investors.

Finance adviser said the government had to take tough measures, including liberalising the exchange rate to reduce current account deficit. “We want to improve the economy regardless of political interest and through overcoming corruption,” he said.

Shaikh said the government has collected Rs5 trillion of nontax revenue far beyond the target of Rs1 trillion. Around Rs250 billion of tax refunds have been disbursed. Half of refunds have already been released. He asked the Federal Board of Revenue to settle tax refunds pending since 2013.

The adviser lured the business community to avail incentives announced through the construction sector’s package, import duty reduction and energy subsidies. “Business community should take advantage of these measures, find new markets, compete in the international market and increase exports,” he said.

Shaikh said the government gave autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Competition Commission of Pakistan to promote pro-business regulations without political interference.

The adviser further said the issue of gas development infrastructure cess would be solved amicably. Shaikh said the government raised Rs200 billion through sukuk at less than benchmark interest rate, through competitive book building, saving Rs18 billion over 10 years of debt servicing.

The sukuk-II was issued through the competitive book building process managed by Pakistan Stock Exchange, allowing a competitive price discovery and attracting a large number of investors.

Farrukh Khan, the CEO of PSX said the competitive book building preceding the listing is a watershed for the stock exchange and the capital market of the country and the economy in general. “It sets precedence for other debt listings to engage in the state of the art competitive book building managed by the stock exchange, which will enable the government and private companies to raise capital at the most competitive cost, while providing attractive investment opportunities to investors,” Khan said.

The annual interest rate saving of approximately Rs1.8 billion is more than the debt servicing on energy sukuk-I which was earlier issued as a debt security. “The competitive book building process not only led to more competitive borrowing rates but will also lead to greater liquidity and secondary market trading of the sukuk,” PSX said in a statement. “This was an all-round commendable effort on part of PSX along with the support and guidance of the SECP, SBP, and the ministry of finance. The book runners, NBP and Taurus Securities also did a job of undertaking the large new issue.”