In our country, prices of essential items are not regularised. As a result, shopkeepers charge whatever price they want. Many companies also fail to mention the retail price of the product on its packaging. This allows shopkeepers to charge exorbitant amounts.

Many shopkeepers charge a high amount for the boxes of baby milk powder. Since baby milk is an essential product, the government is requested to ensure all baby food and milk products have retail prices printed on their cartons and boxes.

Mohammad Baseer Khan

Peshawar