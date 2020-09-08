Schools’ future

After a decline in coronavirus cases, the government has eased lockdown and allowed the reopening of businesses to revive economic and social activities. The authorities, however, are a bit concerned about schools. Since students spend a lot of time in packed classrooms, the authorities are taking time to take any decision regarding the reopening of education institutions.

For now, the Sindh government has announced the partial reopening of education institutions. The authorities have asked all institutions to strictly follow SOPs. To contain the spread of the coronavirus, schools have to ensure that all students are wearing masks and using hand sanitizer. In addition to this, all schools should strictly follow physical distancing measures.

Raheel Kandhro

Larkana