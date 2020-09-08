close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
September 8, 2020

Traffic jams

Newspost

 
September 8, 2020

Even though checkpoint is installed for security purposes, such instalments in Pakistan are reduced to a nuisance and a major factor for severe traffic jams. There are so many checkpoint across the country without security officials.

The checkpoint near Tarnol, Islamabad – which is without security officials – is a cause of heavy traffic jams on the portion of GT Road that leads to Peshawar. One can witness long queues of vehicles on the road moving forward at a snail’s pace. The authorities concerned should take down such checkpoint to ease the flow of the traffic.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

