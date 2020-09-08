Unfair ban

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has banned the repeat telecast of two TV dramas on the pretext that they contain content that was against social and

religious values.

Dramas and films show unique behaviour of different characters. Such shows create awareness among parents who learn how to remain vigilant and protect their children. Instead of running away from the bitter truth, facing realities is a prudent way to reform society.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA