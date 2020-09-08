Jorgie Porter returning to Hollyoaks

Jorgie Porter is returning to Hollyoaks as part of a storyline to mark the soap’s 25th birthday. Her character Theresa McQueen will be involved in a “huge” story for the McQueen family.

Viewers saw Theresa leave the village in 2016 as she headed for a new life in Spain, following “heartbreak, affairs and near-death experiences”. Actress Porter said of her return to the Channel 4 soap: “I was excited but obviously a bit nervous – What if Theresa has gone out of my body and my mind?”

But, she said: “Coming back felt just like home and as if I haven’t even been away for five minutes.”

Porter, who has appeared in Dancing On Ice and I’m A Celebrity…., said: “Everyone’s still the same and they’re all amazing and inviting. “I’ve been on set a few times now and I’ve had the best time and Theresa has literally jumped right back in to my body and my mind as if she’s never left.”Theresa will reunite with her family, Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe), and John Paul (James Sutton) and will arrive back in the village later this autumn.