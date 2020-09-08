Doc Martin to bid farewell to Portwenn after 10th and final series

The forthcoming 10th series of Doc Martin will be the show’s last, ITV has confirmed.

Martin Clunes will hang up his stethoscope after 16 years as Dr Martin Ellingham, the bad-tempered but well-loved Cornish GP.

Filming on series 10 will begin in spring 2021, with the drama airing on ITV later that year.

Created by screenwriter Dominic Minghella and set in the sleepy Cornish fishing village of Portwenn, Doc Martin first aired in 2004. Speaking on behalf of production company Buffalo Pictures, Clunes and producer Philippa Braithwaite urged viewers to view the final series as a celebration.

They said: “We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin. When we launched the series in 2004 we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have. The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world and we are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time.

“However, after 16 years we now feel that the time has come to say goodbye to Portwenn. We will be making the 10th and final series in 2021 and we are very much looking forward to returning to Cornwall to film it.”

The series has featured Dame Eileen Atkins as Aunt Ruth and Caroline Catz as Louisa, the love interest and eventual wife of Doc Martin.

It has also been credited with boosting tourism to Port Isaac.

ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill said: “I just want to thank Martin and Philippa and everyone involved in Doc Martin, because it’s a brilliant, beautifully made series that has delighted audiences for many years.

“I am pleased that we are making series 10, and sad this will be the last, but respect their decision to bring it to a close.” Clunes is nominated for best actor at Monday night’s TV Choice Awards for the role.