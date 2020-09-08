Commuters ‘can have confidence in trains’ as services ramped up

LONDON: Commuters are being told they can “travel with confidence” as rail services were ramped up on Monday.

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) insisted trains are “safe to travel in” as timetables were increased to around 90 per cent of pre-coronavirus pandemic levels. This means additional and longer trains on many routes, particularly at peak times.

RDG director of nations and regions Robert Nisbet told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Today is really about telling commuters that ‘you can travel with confidence’, that we are going to be putting on more trains to increase capacity.

“But also what we’re doing is ensuring that those trains are safe to travel in by increasing hygiene (and) cleaning in stations and on trains. Obviously we’re also asking people to do their bit as well, by wearing face masks and making sure they keep their hands clean before and after they travel.”

Rail punctuality has improved during the pandemic with 83 per cent of stops at stations made within a minute of the schedule in July, compared with 66 per cent in July 2019. Anthony Smith, chief executive of passenger watchdog Transport Focus, said the industry must “focus on maintaining good performance”. He warned: “Disruption and any crowding from this will be especially unwelcome and has the potential to damage trust in the railway.”

Timetables were slashed in March as the virus led to a reduction in available railway workers and demand for travel, but were gradually increased to around 80 per cent before being ramped up on Monday.

Southeastern is providing an extra 900 carriages on its weekday services, restoring timetables to 98 per cent of normal levels.

LNER has added 10 extra Anglo-Scottish services to its daily timetables.ScotRail increased services last month ahead of lessons resuming at Scottish schools.Department for Transport figures show train demand across Britain is at around 30 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

A survey of 2,000 public transport users by Transport Focus conducted last month suggested that 77 per cent of train passengers were satisfied with the ability to keep a safe distance from others.

The research also indicated that 50 per cent were satisfied with the ease of finding out how busy a train service would be before travelling, and 69 per cent were satisfied with the number of people wearing face coverings.

Some operators are returning to normal refund rules on Monday after restrictions were eased due to the pandemic. This means season ticket refunds will no longer be backdated up to 56 days from the last date of travel, and admin fees of up to £10 may return for refunds of single or returntickets.