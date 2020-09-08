Region’s stability linked with Afghan peace: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday peace in Afghanistan was vital for the stability of the region.The foreign minister stated this in a meeting with Ambassador-designate to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here. Qureshi expressed confidence that the appointment of new ambassador to Afghanistan would contribute to strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries. He gave special directions to the envoy-designate regarding the priorities of the country’s foreign policy.Mansoor Khan has previously served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Vienna, Austria.