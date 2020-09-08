Court stays Cynthia’s deportation

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Athar Minallah, on Monday stayed an Interior Ministry’s decision of turning down a visa extension application filed by US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie.

Ritchie had petitioned the IHC on Saturday challenging the Interior Ministry’s decision of denying her an extension and ordering her to leave the country within 15 days. In the petition the US national nominated the Interior secretary, deputy secretary and director general (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents.

She argued that she fulfilled all legal obligations required of her in her visa application to ensure her continued stay in Pakistan yet it was turned down without explanation. After hearing her arguments, IHC Chief Justice Minallah stopped the Interior Ministry from deporting Ritchie and issued notices to the ministry, DG FIA and others. The court also ordered the blogger for submitting an affidavit detailing her allegations in the document. “Visas of Pakistanis are denied every day and no reason is provided,” Justice Minallah remarked. He assured the petitioner she will get complete justice in the case.

The ministry in an earlier response to the IHC had stated that the American citizen’s visa had been extended twice during 2018-19 against the law. It mentioned that the blogger had applied for an extension in her work visa twice but was instead given a business visa by the authority concerned against the visa policy even though her company was not registered in Pakistan.